AC Milan reach agreement for Leonardo Bonucci

Cash-rich AC Milan have reportedly reached an agreement to sign highly-experienced Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci from rivals Juventus.





The centre-back is regarded as one of the most consistent defenders in the world after having lifted six Serie A titles and three Italian Cups during his eight-year stay.



Bonucci has been linked with high-profile to the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea over the past year, but he has turned down their advances for a switch to San Siro.



"AC Milan have reached an agreement with Juventus FC for the permanent transfer of Leonardo Bonucci, subject to medical completion. Should the player pass the medical examination in the next few days, he will join the club penning a five-year contract," read a statement on the club's website.



Milan, now under the ownership of Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux, have made their intentions clear ahead of the new season after having recruited as many as eight players into the ranks.



Mateo Musacchio, Ricardo Rodriguez, Franck Kessie, Andre Silva, Fabio Borino, Hakan Calhanoglu, Andrea Conti and Antonio Donnarumma have all signed respective deals with the famous old club, who aim to end their six-year wait for the Scudetto next season.



Meanwhile, Bonucci's move to Milan has not gone well with the Old Lady faithful, who slammed the defender on social media for joining one of their fierce rivals in their football history.

