Manchester United edge closer to Ivan Perisic deal

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on the services of Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic . The Nerazzurri have earmarked Lazio's Keita Balde Diao as a replacement for the Croatia international.

The Red Devils have expressed an interest in Perisic since the end of last season, but they have failed to negotiate a transfer agreement with the San Siro outfit.



According to Premium Sport, the Nerazzurri could be preparing for the winger's departure this summer after having entered discussions to sign Keita Balde from their Italian rivals.



Perisic joined the Nerazzurri from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2015, and he has since notched 20 goals across all competitions - including 11 goals in 42 appearances last term.



The 28-year-old is currently back in Croatia after he left the club's pre-season training camp in order to treat a tooth abscess. A previous report from Gazzetta dello Sport suggested that United could seal a deal for Perisic prior to Inter's trip to China, and it will be interesting to see how this saga unfolds.

