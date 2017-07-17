Manchester United favourites to land Serge Aurier

The arrival of Dani Alves has all but confirmed that Serge Aurier will leave the club and Manchester United are believed to be front-runners as Mourinho wants a successor to Antonio Valencia .

Aurier enjoyed a solid season for PSG, registering four assists, winning 34 tackles and having a pass accuracy of 89 percent in 29 games across all competitions. However, the Paris club played second fiddle to Monaco, surrendering the Ligue 1 title and also exiting the Champions League at an earlier stage than Les Monégasques.



Manager Unai Emery identified the right-back position as one that needed change and signed Dani Alves from Juventus. Aurier, who was already unhappy with his playing time last season, will definitely be a backup option to Alves and as such has expressed his desire to leave.



Juventus, Inter Milan, and Manchester United were the first teams to register their interests in the 24-year-old but French newspaper L'Equipe has reported that Manchester United are the favourites for the right-back and a deal will be completed soon.



Jose Mourinho values versatility in his defenders, as seen from his faith in Matteo Darmian and Marcus Rojo, and Aurier has shown that he can play in any position along the backline. L'Equipe also claimed that United could get him for under £20 million, which would be a huge coup for the Red Devils considering the astronomical fees paid for Kyle Walker and Nelson Semedo recently at £50 million and £30 million respectively.



The Ivory Coast international was left out of PSG's pre-season tour in the United States ahead of the player's imminent departure from the club.

