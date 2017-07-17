Riyad Mahrez waiting on Arsenal's offer

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez has stalled his proposed move to AS Rome as he waits on an offer from former admirers Arsenal.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger had heaped praise on Mahrez's abilities in an interview with BeIN Sports earlier this summer while hinting that he could lodge a transfer attempt for the Algeria international.



Roma are said to have finalised an initial £20m plus add-ons for the winger, but the 26-year-old is still looking out for a late approach from the north London giants.



Initially, the Foxes had placed a hefty £50m price tag on the attacker's head, and this had fended off interest from the Gunners, who switched their attention to Monaco's Thomas Lemar instead.



Lemar is likely to cost much more than the Algerian, but the club look determined to sign him as they seek to offer a strong challenge for the Premier League title next term.



Mahrez bagged just six goals in the Premier League last season when compared to the triumphant 2015/16 campaign where he bagged the PFA Player of the Year accolade with 17 goals.

