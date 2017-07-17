Ander Herrera dismisses Barcelona link

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has insisted that there is 'no truth' linking him with a move to Barcelona this summer.





The 27-year-old has just a year left on his present deal, and this has heightened speculation over his future in recent months.



New Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is said to have identified Herrera as a top target to bolster his midfield rank this summer after having worked together at Athletic Bilbao previously.



However, Herrera has put cold water to the speculation by iterating that he feels valued at United and his focus is with the Old Trafford outfit.



"There's no truth to Barcelona because I'm very happy at United. I also feel valued by United and I'm focused on them," Herrera told reporters, via ESPN.



Herrera played 45 minutes during United's pre-season opener against Los Angeles Galaxy where they won by a comfortable 5-2 scoreline.



He is expected to earn a substantial increase in his current £100,000 a week wages, and the new contract could be finalised before the start of the new campaign.

