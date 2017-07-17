Bayern Munich CEO confirms AC Milan interest in Renato Sanches

Following reports linking AC Milan to Renato Sanches , Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has now confirmed those rumours and a deal is expected to go through shortly.

AC Milan were linked to yet another player yesterday in the form of Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches after completing the signings of Leonardo Bonucci from Juventus and Lucas Biglia from Lazio.



The Portuguese starlet endured a difficult first season at Bayern Munich, making only six starts in the league and failed to find the net even once in all competitions. He failed to replicate the form he had in Euro 2016 which saw him earn the move to the German champions from Benfica.



Although Bayern manager Carlo Ancelotti previously said in March that Renato Sanches will not be sold or loaned out, the signing of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid could pave the way for Sanches to join the free-spending AC Milan.



Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed reports linking Sanches to the Italian club after being interviewed by reporters at Munich airport before flying off to China for the team's pre-season tour: "I can confirm AC Milan are interested in Renato Sanches."



The deal is expected to be concluded soon with both clubs meeting in China for a pre-season friendly. Portuguese sports site Record reported that Milan will sign the 19-year-old on a two-year loan deal and will have the option of signing him permanently for €47 million.

