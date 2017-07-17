Arsenal identify potential Alexis Sanchez replacement

Arsenal have earmarked Celtic's Moussa Dembele as a prime target to replace contract rebel Alexis Sanchez during this summer's transfer window.





Sanchez, 28, has shown no signs of extending his Gunners stay, and he could be offloaded this summer with his contract due to expire in 12 months' time.



According to The Star, the Gunners boss is likely to permit Sanchez's sale in the transfer window, should he continue to stall on talks over an extension.



Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich could all be willing to match the Gunners' £50m asking price but the club would prefer his sale to an overseas club.



Ignoring £50m for Sanchez would be considered as an economic madness, as per Wenger, who has lined up Dembele as a suitable replacement.



The young Frenchman has proved a huge hit during his short time at Parkhead after having bagged 32 goals across all competitions last term.



Dembele is currently rated at £30m, but this price could be upped further with Premier League clubs parting with massive sums to sign players of late.

