Manchester United captain targets Premier League title

Manchester United's new captain Michael Carrick has spoken about how the club must assure that they are challenging for the Premier League trophy in the coming season and adds that settling for a top four finish is not acceptable.





The Red Devils finished in sixth place in the Premier League last season but were able to qualify for the Champions League due to their Europa League final victory over Ajax in May.



The Manchester club has won more Premier League trophies than anyone else and Carrick, who turns 36 this month, is expecting his team to be challenging for the trophy once again this season.



When questioned about what Manchester United would see as a successful season this time around, the England international replied "You can't expect to win the league every year. But you've got to set out to do that. We can't be sat here saying finishing in the top four is a step up from last season. That's not what we're about here."



Carrick was appointed as the new captain at Old Trafford following the departure of Wayne Rooney this summer. Despite being in the twilight of his career, the holding midfielder was offered a new contract and given the armband due to Jose Mourinho's admiration of his influence on the younger squad members, both on and off the field.



The former Tottenham Hotspur man also spoke about his belief that Paul Pogba will flourish at Manchester United this season after having time to settle into the Premier League and suggests that the Frenchman could be a potential future captain of the club.





