Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen rules out move to Crystal Palace

Following Crystal Palace's appointment of Frank De Boer , the Dutchman was expected to link up with former player Jasper Cillessen but the Barcelona goalkeeper has ruled out a move to Selhurst Park.





Frank De Boer worked with Cillessen at Ajax for five-years before the pair both left the Dutch club at the same time to Inter Milan and Barcelona respectively.



Cillessen has not enjoyed much game time at Barcelona since his move, making just 10 appearances in all competitions and only playing only one game in La Liga, having been the regular first-choice goalkeeper for Ajax.



With the World Cup coming up in 2018, Cillessen was expected to leave the club in search of regular football as fellow countryman Jeroen Zoet continues to impress for PSV Eindhoven.



However, the 28-year-old has ruled out a move to Crystal Palace and pledged his future to Barcelona. He was quoted by the Evening Standard as saying: "I have not spoken with Frank, I know him well but I've not talked to him. I'm not going. I am very happy here."



Following the departure of Steve Mandanda to Marseille, Palace are only left with Wayne Hennessey and the 38-year-old Julián Speroni, who is close to retirement.



The Eagles are now expected to turn their attention to West Ham goalkeeper Adrian, who is seeking a move away after Joe Hart's arrival all but confirmed his demotion to the bench as a second-choice goalkeeper.

