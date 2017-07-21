Morata passes Chelsea medical

Alvaro Morata has passed a medical ahead of his proposed move from Real Madrid to Premier League champions Chelsea. The Spanish striker has looked set to leave the Bernabeu for some time now and will join up with his new teammates on their pre-season tour of Singapore shortly.





After it was announced that Chelsea had agreed to sign Morata for a club record fee of £58 million, Sky sources are now reporting that he has successfully passed his medical and the deal will be completed.



24-year-old Morata returned to Real Madrid last summer and scored twenty goals during the clubs march to La Liga and Champions League success. However, the Spain international struggled to establish himself in manager Zinedine Zidane's first team plans and his exit from the club has been imminent.



Speaking after the move was announced, Morata claimed Chelsea were "the best club" and spoke of his excitement to work for Stamford Bridge boss Antonio Conte.



Chelsea have been desperate to secure the signing of a new high-profile striker after last season's first choice attacking option, Diego Costa, was told that he was not part of next season's plans.



It looked for a long time that Romelu Lukaku would be the man to lead the Chelsea attack in the near future, but Manchester United, who were also linked with Morata, beat the London club to a deal.

