Liverpool land fullback target

Liverpool have completed the signing of Scottish international left-back Andrew Robertson from Hull City on a long-term contract which signifies another big step in the career of a player who was playing amateur football just four years ago.





Robertson has been a target for Liverpool, amongst a number of other Premier League clubs, for a while now as they aim to finally secure a reliable and consistent left fullback.



The 23-year-old joins Liverpool for an initial fee of £8 million, with the prospect of a further £2 million going to recently relegated Hull in the form of add-ons.



Despite their struggles in the league last season, Robertson was a first team regular for The Tigers and impressed with his performances and ability to play comfortably in the top division.



Speaking after the news was announced, Robertson said "It feels a bit surreal but I'm delighted. There are not more special clubs than Liverpool. I just want to prove to people that I can do it at this level, and hopefully I manage to do that this season and do good things for this club."



Robertson becomes Jurgen Klopp's third signing of the summer, following the additions of Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke.





