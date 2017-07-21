Arsenal striker close to Turkey move

Out of favour Arsenal striker Lucas Perez is close to completing an initial loan move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce, who will then have the option of making it a permanent deal next summer.





After arriving last summer for £17 million from Deportivo La Coruna, Perez found it difficult to earn a regular position in Arsene Wenger's team, finding himself slipping down the pecking order at The Emirates.



Perez's chances of becoming more involved in the starting lineup will have been reduced further by the addition of record signing French international, Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon.



Numerous clubs have been linked with Perez in recent weeks, with former club Deportivo rumoured to have been leading the race for his signature. However, Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce are now in advanced talks with Arsenal over a deal for the 28-year-old Spaniard, according to TurkishFootball.



It is believed that Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger would like to keep Perez at the club but accepts that he is likely to depart north London due to a lack of first team football since joining The Gunners.

