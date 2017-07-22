Everton make loan approach for Tottenham flop

Everton have reportedly enquired over the possibility of signing Moussa Sissoko on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

The attacking midfielder had been close to joining the Toffees last summer, but Spurs managed to hijack the move on transfer deadline day as they finalised a £30m deal with Newcastle United.



Sissoko struggled to make much of an impression during the course of the 2016/17 season, and he was restricted to just eight league starts while failing to score in any competition for the north London club.



The France international has been widely tipped to leave Spurs this summer, and according to The Times, Ronald Koeman's side have lodged a loan approach for his services.



Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino excluded Sissoko from the club's pre-season tour of the United States earlier this week, and the Euro 2016 star could be allowed to finalise terms with his potential suitors.



Despite his limited gametime last term, Sissoko still remains a regular with the France national team after having recently netted a goal in the 5-0 friendly win over Paraguay in June.

