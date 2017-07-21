Swansea City slap hefty asking price on Chelsea target

Swansea City will demand fees in excess of £30m if they are to part ways with Fernando Llorente this summer. The 32-year-old striker is a transfer target for Antonio Conte 's Chelsea.





The Spain international had been the subject of an approach from the Blues during the previous transfer window, but the Welsh outfit snubbed the approach as they were more concerned about their Premier League status.



Llorente and Gylfi Sigurdsson were key performers for the Swans in the backend of the season and the club beat the drop in the penultimate game of the 2016/17 season.



According to The Independent, the Swans are well aware of the impending interest from Chelsea, and they have slapped a £30m asking price on Llorente's head in order to fend off the Blues from making an offer.



Llorente bagged a credible 15 goals in his maiden England campaign, and he is being seen as the perfect competitor to Alvaro Morata, who joined the Blues for a club-record fee earlier yesterday.



He is currently recovering from a broken arm sustained in a freak accident in a family holiday, and they could see him miss the opening weeks of the new league season.

