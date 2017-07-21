Roman Abramovich approves transfer of Chelsea midfielder

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has apparently given the green light for midfielder Nemanja Matic to join Manchester United this summer.

The Serbia international has been deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge following the arrival of Tiemoue Bakayoko from AS Monaco.



Matic has been pushing for a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks, and according to The Sun, Abramovich will personally sanction the deal as a sign of thanks for his contribution towards the Blues' recent success.



However, the west London club will still demand fees of around £50m for their midfielder after having previously snubbed an offer worth £35m from Jose Mourinho's side.



The Special One is eager to recruit a new enforcer to his ranks, and Matic appears the prime option to fulfil the role with a deal for Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier looking highly unlikely.



Matic managed 40 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea last term as they clinched the Premier League title with two games to spare.

