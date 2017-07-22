Chelsea sign Alvaro Morata on a club-record fee

Spain international Alvaro Morata has officially joined Chelsea after he put pen-to-paper on a five-year deal with the Premier League champions. The striker becomes the club's record signing after joining for a club-record fee between £58-70m.





The 24-year-old's move to Stamford Bridge was announced earlier in the week after the Blues released a statement that an agreement had been reached with Real Madrid.



Morata underwent a medical with the west London giants on Thursday evening, and he was presented officially in the Blues shirt on Friday, where he revealed his delight at joining a big club of Chelsea's calibre.



"I am so happy to be here. It's an incredible emotion to be part of this big club. I am looking to work hard, score as many goals as I can and to win as many trophies as possible," he told the club's official website.



Morata's arrival is likely to spell an end to Diego Costa's stay in west London after the Spaniard was told that he has no future under Antonio Conte.



Chelsea are still playing hardball over the final valuation for Costa with Atletico Madrid, but a deal is likely to be finalised soon with the 28-year-old likely to join AC Milan on an initial loan.



Morata will take no part in the Blues' pre-season friendly against Arsenal today, and his first unofficial appearance will have to wait until next week where the club take on Bayern Munich in Singapore.

