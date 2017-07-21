Darren Randolph to join Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have agreed 'a deal in principle' with West Ham United to secure the signing of goalkeeper Darren Randolph this summer.

The 30-year-old managed 22 top-flight appearances for West Ham United last term with manager Slaven Bilic struggling to pick his first-choice between him and Adrian.



However, with the arrival of Joe Hart on loan from Manchester City, the Republic of Ireland international has decided to move on with Boro winning the race for his services.



"The club have agreed a deal in principle with West Ham United to sign goalkeeper Darren Randolph, subject to a medical and personal terms," read a statement on Middlesbrough's official website.



The experienced shot-stopper was initially expected to stay put in the Premier League, but he has been convinced to link up with the Teesside club, who are aiming to clinch promotion in the first time of asking.



Randolph, who has earned 21 times for his country, will become Garry Monk's sixth recruit of the summer following his arrival from Championship club Leeds United.

