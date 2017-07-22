Chelsea to begin transfer talks with Arsenal for contract rebel

Premier League holders Chelsea will reportedly begin negotiations with Arsenal to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain once the pair return from their pre-season tour of Asia.





The versatile midfielder is said to be frustrated with the slowness of contractual discussions, and he is assessing his future during this summer's transfer window.



While manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that Oxlade-Chamberlain would not leave the Emirates this summer, Sky Sports News claims that the club could discuss a suitable agreement with the attacker.



Arsenal and Chelsea meet in a pre-season friendly in Beijing today, but no talks are likely to be held until the clubs return to the United Kingdom next week.



Oxlade-Chamberlain has also emerged as a transfer target for Liverpool and Manchester City, but Wenger is adamant that he will keep hold of the England international with the risk of losing him on a free next summer.



The Ox enjoyed his best season in the Gunners shirt last term as he provided six goals and 11 assists - although his playing time was limited in the first half of the campaign.

