Arsenal offered the chance to sign Barcelona ace

Arsenal have been offered the opportunity to sign Barcelona midfielder Rafinha during this summer's transfer window. The 24-year-old is currently recuperating from a knee injury which he sustained in the second half of last season.





According to Sky Sports News, the north London giants have been put on alert over Rafinha's availability with manager Ernesto Valverde not in favour of his services.



Rafinha managed just 14 La Liga starts under former boss Luis Enrique last term, but he still made an impact with six goals and two assists in the Spanish top-flight.



The two-time Brazil international has been utilised in various positions during his time at the Camp Nou, but he is more settled in the central midfield role where he makes the most of his abilities.



Barcelona are currently said to value Rafinha at £27m, and the Gunners could see him as a potential replacement for one of Jack Wilshere or Oxlade-Chamberlain, who could be leaving the Emirates this summer.



Wilshere is the subject of interest from Sampdoria and West Ham United whilst Oxlade-Chamberlain is on the radar of the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool with his contract expiring in a year's time.

