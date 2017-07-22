Liverpool plan 'take of leave offer' for Leipzig star

Liverpool will reportedly lodge a final bid worth £75m in an attempt to lure midfielder Naby Keita from the clutches of RB Leipzig.

The Bundesliga club have categorically ruled out the player's sale this summer, but this has not deterred the Reds, who have had two bids of £50m and £65m rebuffed by the German outfit.



According to The Independent, the Merseyside giants will have one final go for the Guinea international with a club-record £75m package prepared for his services.



However, the deal will involve severals add-ons with Jurgen Klopp's side willing to pay only £40m upfront for the tireless midfielder.



Keita currently has a £48m release clause in his contract which only gets activated next summer, and there is a good reason for Leipzig to sell if they are to make a substantial profit from the player.



The former Red Bull Salzburg man notched eight goals and eights assists in the German top flight last season as Leipzig finished runners-up to Bayer Munich.

