Manchester United full-back Darmian rubbishes exit rumours

Matteo Darmian was touted for a move back to the Serie A but the full-back is set to remain at Old Trafford after rubbishing rumours linking him with a move back.

The Italian struggled to find consistent game time for Manchester United last season and only made 18 appearances in the Premier League. Although Mourinho was thought to be a fan of Darmian because of his versatility, and even handed him a start in the Europa League final, he was still touted to leave in search of more game time, especially with the 2018 World Cup coming up.



However, Darmian has put those rumours to bed in an interview with the Sun. The 27-year-old was quoted as saying: "Every time I read something about my future, but [there is] nothing new. I am happy here. I am a Manchester United player – that’s it."



The Italian international also responded to questions about his preferred position, saying: "I always say the position doesn't matter to me if I have to play left or right. I work hard to be ready when the manager gives me an opportunity and that's it. I try to do my best every time, every game. I try to work hard during the week and that's my philosophy."



In a market where the availability of full-backs are few and far between, it is no surprise that Mourinho wants to keep Darmian, a player who can play left-back and right-back easily and effectively.

