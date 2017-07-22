West Ham complete signing of Marko Arnautovic
West Ham United have carried on their summer spending spree after completing the signing of Marko Arnautovic from Stoke City on a five-year deal.
The Hammers have followed up on the signing of Manchester City duo Joe Hart and Pablo Zabaleta by snapping up Marko Arnautovic from Stoke City on a five-year deal. He was signed for a reported fee of £24 million, which makes him West Ham's most expensive player in the club's history.
West Ham released the news on their official website, saying: "West Ham United are delighted to announce the Club-record signing of Austria attacker Marko Arnautovic. The talented Arnautovic joins the Hammers from Stoke City, adding proven Premier League and international quality to Slaven Bilic’s forward line."
The Austrian international, who had been pressing for a move away from Stoke City since the opening of the transfer window, was all smiles and said: "It feels special to me to be a West Ham player.
"Everyone knows that West Ham is a big Club, with big history and I’m happy to be a part of it now. I can’t wait to get started. They are crazy for football and this is what I like. The Club is still growing, getting better and better and that’s why I’m here."
The 28-year-old scored 26 goals in 145 appearances for Stoke City after moving from Werder Bremen for £2 million.
West Ham news
West Ham complete signing of Marko Arnautovic
Swansea City enter race for Jack Wilshere
Stoke City news
West Ham complete signing of Marko Arnautovic
West Ham agree £25 million fee with Stoke for Marko Arnautovic