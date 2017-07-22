Arsenal to rival Spurs for Ross Barkley
Arsenal are reportedly set to compete with Tottenham Hotspur for the services of Everton contract rebel Ross Barkley this summer.
The England international is currently recuperating from a groin problem, but he is still expected to leave the Toffees before the end of the transfer window.
Spurs have been in the front seat to sign the 23-year-old in recent weeks, but according to The London Evening Standard, city rivals Arsenal are also keeping tabs on his developments.
Barkley has snubbed the chance to ink a fresh Toffees contract beyond 2018, and his suitors are likely to wait until the transfer deadline in order to land him on a bargain deal.
Apart from the north London duo, Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in Barkley with Jose Mourinho desperate to add a new midfielder to his ranks ahead of next season.
Barkley contributed five goals in 36 top-flight appearances for Everton as they finished seventh overall in the Premier League, thereby qualifying for Europe.
