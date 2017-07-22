West Brom end Kieran Gibbs interest

West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis has confirmed that the club will no longer be pursuing the services of Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs .

The 27-year-old was restricted to just eight league starts last term as he played second fiddle to Nacho Monreal on the left side of the defence.



Gibbs is currently in the final year of his Gunners contract, and it had been claimed earlier in the week that the Baggies had failed with a £10m approach for his signature.



Following the Baggies 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the Premier League Asia Trophy, Pulis affirmed that the club have moved on to other targets with Gibbs dropped from their shortlist.



"We won't be signing Kieran Gibbs," Pulis told Sky Sports News. "We have to look for players that fit what we want to do and the way we want to play.



"We have three or four other targets we are desperate for. We are juggling with two at the moment and that's not Gibbs."



The England international had been left out the Gunners' recent pre-season tour of Australia and China, and it is widely expected that he would leave the club before next month's transfer deadline.



Watford and Newcastle United are the other sides keen on landing Gibbs, who is valued between £12m and £15m at Arsenal.

