Swansea City enter race for Jack Wilshere

Swansea City have reportedly joined the likes of West Ham United and Sampdoria in the pursuit of Arsenal playmaker Jack Wilshere .

The England international is currently recovering from a fractured leg sustained in April, but this has not diminished interest from his suitors.



According to The Telegraph, the Swans could provide further competition in the player's pursuit with manager Paul Clement looking to strengthen his midfield options.



Jack Cork joined Burnley earlier in the week, and this has left a void in midfield which Wilshere could potentially fill ahead of the new campaign.



Wilshere enjoyed a decent-to-good season with Bournemouth on loan last term, and his performances have also attracted overseas interest with Sampdoria having already failed with a £6m bid.



Arsenal are well aware that Wilshere could leave on a free transfer next summer, but they are still holding for at least £20m with Arsene Wenger knowing the player's qualities when fully fit.



Wilshere played no part in the Gunners' pre-season tour of Australia and China, and his situation is likely to remain the same in upcoming friendlies as he recuperates from yet another injury.

