Aleksandar Kolarov seals AS Roma transfer

Serie A giants AS Roma have secured the signing of Serbian defender Aleksandar Kolarov from Manchester City on a three-year contract.

The 31-year-old has returned to Rome this summer following seven seasons at Manchester City, where he amassed 247 appearances across all competitions.



Kolarov was expected to play a part in Pep Guardiola's side for the upcoming campaign, but he personally intervened to push through a move to Stadio Olimpico, where he spent three seasons with Lazio between 2007 and 2010.



On Saturday, it was confirmed that the Capital outfit had agreed on a £4.5m sum for his services, and the player has now been officially presented by Roma.



"I am extremely happy to be here. I will give 100 percent and more for Roma. My objective is always the same - to win," Kolarov told the club's official website.



Kolarov enjoyed a successful stint with Manchester City where he lifted two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups during his stay.

