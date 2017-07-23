Arsenal close to finalising deal with Crystal Palace for defender

Arsenal and Crystal Palace are optimistic of finalising a transfer agreement which will see Callum Chambers move to Selhurst Park last summer.

The England international enjoyed a successful loan spell with Middlesbrough last term, and he is now eager to continue his development with a new club.



Crystal Palace have already seen an initial bid worth £16m turned down by the Gunners, and they are expected to come up with a fresh offer closer to Chambers' £25m price tag.



New Eagles boss Frank de Boer is set to utilise the three at the back formation which has become popular with Premier League clubs over the past year, and he sees Chambers as the perfect fit for the role.



The south London club have been fairly quiet in the transfer window after having added just Ruben Loftus-Cheek on a season-long loan from Chelsea.



Ajax defender Jairo Riedewald has also agreed to join Crystal Palace, but the move is being delayed due to third-party issues.

