Arsenal and Liverpool set to battle for Lucas Vazquez

The Real Madrid midfielder is believed to be frustrated with a lack of game time at the Bernabeu and is seeking a move away, with Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool leading the race for the Spaniard.





Although he appeared 33 times in La Liga last season, Vazquez only started 11 of them, while only playing the full 90 minutes on only seven occasions. Many of his other appearances came in the Copa Del Rey and the midfielder only managed to score four goals in all competitions.



With the World Cup coming up in 2018, Spanish news outlet Don Balon has reported that Vazquez is seeking a move away from Real Madrid in search of more game time. The Premier League is believed to be his preferred destination and Liverpool and Arsenal are currently leading the line for the Spanish international.



Arsenal might be tempted to splash the cash on the 26-year-old as they look set to miss out on Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez and Monaco's Thomas Lemar. Alexis Sanchez's future is also uncertain, leaving Arsenal without a proper winger.



Liverpool would be less inclined to spend big on Vazquez after signing Mohamed Salah from Roma. They also possess one of the league's best wingers in Sadio Mane. However, with the club set to compete in the Champions League next season, Jurgen Klopp wants to add more depth to his squad, something which almost cost Liverpool a top-four finish last season.



Zidane is believed to be a fan of Vazquez because of his excellent work-ethic and versatility and will be reluctant to let the player go. Real Madrid would likely demand at least €30 million for the midfielder.

