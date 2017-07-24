Sigurdsson edging closer to Everton move

Gylfi Sigurdsson may finally complete a move to Everton in the coming days after The Toffees submitted their biggest offer yet for the Icelandic playmaker. Sigurdsson was not part of Swansea City's pre-season tour, opting to stay in Wales to try and force a move.





Everton manager Ronald Koeman has not been afraid to splash the cash this summer, with a number of new signings making their way to Goodison Park. Sigurdsson has been a key target for the Dutch manager for some time now and he is on the verge of finally getting his man.



27-year-old Sigurdsson is the star player of the Swansea City squad and was a key part of their survival in the Premier League last season. It is understandable that they are reluctant to see him go, but the player himself now seems determined to leave.



The Swans slapped a £50 million price tag on the free kick specialist, something that both Everton and other interested party, Leicester City, were not keen to pay.



Everton have however produced a very tempting £40 million proposal which will rise to £45 million with add ons. With the player's mind now set on leaving, Swansea may have to accept defeat on this one.



The Express reports that Swansea will accept this offer upon return from their US tour this weekend, paving the way for Sigurdsson to discuss personal terms ahead of a potential £90,000 per week move.

