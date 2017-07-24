Chelsea ready to step up Ox interest

Chelsea are preparing to turn their summer transfer attentions to unsettled Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who is yet to sign a new contract at The Emirates. However, the Premier League champions are set to face stern competition from Manchester City and Liverpool could also reignite their interest.





With the England international entering the final year of his Arsenal contract, The Gunners are determined to see him agree to a new deal that would deter interest from elsewhere.



As of yet. Oxlade-Chamberlain has not agreed to a new contract, presenting his team with the option of cashing in on him now or running the risk of losing him at the end of next season.



Arsenal are rumoured to have offered the 23-year-old a weekly wage of £100,000, however, the main thing that the player wants from any potential deal is assurances about first team football.



The former Southampton youngster didn't feature as much as he would have liked for Arsenal last season and when he did. he found himself operating in an unfamiliar wingback role.



After successfully signing a new striker in Alvaro Morata, Antonio Conte's attention is now turning to adding another creative midfielder to the Chelsea roster and Oxlade-Chamberlain looks like a player that could flourish at Stamford Bridge.



The Express believes that Chelsea will make an official offer for the Three Lions' midfielder in the next 48 hours and it will be interesting to see how Arsenal respond.



Manchester City are also expected to be competing for the signature of The Ox, with Pep Guardiola considering his options after a lack of movement in their pursuit of Alexis Sanchez.

