Liverpool willing to wait a year for Keita

Despite being identified as one of Liverpool's top transfer targets this summer, reports today are suggesting that the Anfield club are willing to wait until next summer to sign RB Leipzig's Naby Keita , when a release clause in his contract will be activated.





Keita emerged as one of the Bundesliga side's best players over the course of the last campaign, leading numerous clubs to show interest in him and his current club to insist that he is not for sale.



Although some clubs claim this about in demand players in order to drive up the price, it appears that Leipzig meant what they said after they rejected two bids from Liverpool, with the latest coming in at £66 million.



The Telegraph suggests that unless the Bundesliga club decides to make a u-turn on their stance, a deal will not be done this summer, with Liverpool unwilling to offer any more.



That might not rule out the possibility of ever seeing the 22-year-old in a Liverpool shirt though. In twelve months time, Liverpool would be able to activate a release clause in the Guinea international's contract, which would see him allowed to leave the club for £48 million.



Whilst Liverpool fans will be disappointed if the club cannot sign such a highly rated player this summer, they will be hoping that their own club takes the same stance with Philippe Coutinho.



The club are insisting that he is not for sale, but Barcelona have not been deterred and are continuing to chase the Brazilian playmaker.

