Zidane sets his sights on Eden Hazard after loss to Manchester United

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has set his sights on Eden Hazard once more after seeing his team lose to Manchester United in the International Champions Cup.

Real Madrid lost to Manchester United on penalties after the match ended 1-1. Zidane said before the match that the loss of Morata has definitely affected the team: "For the moment Alvaro has gone and we are a striker short. We saw what Morata did last season, he played very well and offered us a lot."



This indeed leaves Madrid with very little options up front and the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo in the match against United clearly showed that Real are lacking firepower and depth up front.



According to Spanish new outlet Don Balon, this had led to Zidane turning his attention once again to Chelsea winger Eden Hazard as he wants a player who can operate both on the wings and behind the striker.



While Isco currently does that, Hazard would bring more firepower and goals, which would lessen the burden Ronaldo has to score goals as he, along with Karim Benzema, are the only two forwards Real currently have.



Los Blancos' other targets - Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - are looking less and less likely to join because not many forwards are willing to engage in rotation roles and want to start every game, a reason which led to Morata leaving. Thus, Zidane has opted to change his system instead to inject more goals from the wings and supporting striker, roles which Eden Hazard is a master of.

