Turkish club Antalyaspor confirm their interest in Jack Wilshere

Antalyaspor president Ali Safak Ozturk went on record to confirm the club's interest in Jack Wilshere and that they are in talks to sign the England international.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Bournemouth in an attempt to rediscover his form. However, his good progress was cut short by yet another injury in April, this time a broken leg, and missed the tail-end of the season.



Wenger is thought to have lost patience with the player and is ready to sell him. The Guardian reported last week that Sampdoria was leading the line for Wilshere as they were weighing up a £9 million bid. However, more clubs have since entered the race for the midfielder, leading to Arsenal raising their asking price to around £20 million.



Turkish club Antalyaspor, home of ex-Barcelona and Chelsea legend Samuel Eto'o, have confirmed their interest in Wilshere. President Ali Safak Ozturk was quoted by Turkish news site Turkish Football as saying: "We made an inquiry and are in talks but Arsenal want a lot for Wilshere. It will be a difficult move to pull off."



Other clubs believed to be interested in the midfielder include Premier League duo West Ham and Swansea, with the former already spending big on the likes of Pablo Zabaleta, Joe Hart, Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic.

