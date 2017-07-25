Ryan Shawcross wants Stoke City stay

Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross has revealed his intention to extend his Potters contract beyond the end of 2017/18 season.

The centre-back has been a long-term servant for the Staffordshire club after having joined from Manchester United in the summer of 2007, initially on a season-long loan.



Shawcross has less than a year left on his existing deal, and while no contractual talks are in place, chief executive Tony Scholes recently admitted that the club would discuss a suitable extension.



The one-time England international also shares a similar stance on his contract situation, and he is hopeful that the club's hierarchy offer him a new deal beyond next term.



"It's up to the club. I have a year left and I can only comment on what I've got. If they want to make it longer then I'll be delighted. I've had a great time so far and I want that to continue. But there's got to be a contract there to me sign." he is quoted as saying by The Sentinel.



Shawcross has attracted interest from several of his Premier League rivals over the years, but he has remained committed to the Potters, with whom he has amassed 380 appearances in all competitions.

