Swansea City and Newcastle United bid for Ghanaian defender

Premier League duo Swansea City and Newcastle United have both had offers accepted for Barnsley and Ghana international defender Andy Yiadom accepted. The two clubs have had their &3 million offer accepted for the defender.





The 25-year-old Ghana international is highly rated and has been monitored by Swansea City for over 3 months. Barnsley have reportedly already rejected multiple bids for Yiadom but after a meeting with the player, have decided to allow the player to make a move elsewhere. Yiadom has instructed his agent to do everything he can to push through a move to the Premier League.



Yiadom appeared 33 times for Barnsley in the Championship last campaign and is considered one of the Tykes' best players.



According to reports, Yiadom will sign a three-year contract with the club that offers him the best package. Yiadom started his career with Watford, before working his way up through the lower leagues with Hayes and Yeading United, Braintree Town and Barnet. The player, who can play as a winger as well as a fullback, will complete a move next week.

