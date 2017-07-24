Lazar Markovic wanted by Watford

Liverpool attacker Lazar Markovic has been linked with a transfer to Premier League rivals Watford. Markovic has struggled for first team football at Anfield and is seeking a move elsewhere.





Markovic, who spent last season on loan at relegated Hull City, has told manager Jurgen Klopp that he needs regular first team football or will seek a transfer. Markovic had been expected to stay at Liverpool, however, the player who joined the Reds for £21 million is said to be very interested in a move to Watford. Since his arrival at Anfield, Markovic has failed to produce the kind of performances that made him one of the most feared forwards in the Portuguese league whilst playing for Benfica. He is believed to be on the market for a cut price £9 million transfer.



Watford are in pole position for Markovic after West Ham confirmed the transfer of Javier Hernandez yesterday evening. The Hornets are to do battle with Brighton and Hove Albion to complete a deal for the winger.

