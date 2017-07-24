Bernardeschi completes Juventus move

Juventus have completed a deal to sign 23-year-old Italian intenrational forward Federico Bernandesci for around £35 million including add-ons. The player arrives at the Old Lady from Serie A rivals Fiorentina.





Considered by most Viola fans to be the best prospect at Fiorentina for over 10 years, Bernardeschi has been in sublime form for his club and scored 11 goals in Serie A last campaign. Juventus had made Bernardeschi their primary target for the summer transfer window.



It has been a busy summer for Juventus, who reached last season's Champions League final and will be hoping to go one better this time around. They have also completed deals to sign Juan Cuadrado from Chelsea, Wojciech Szczesny from Arsenal as well as talented duo Medhi Benatia and Douglas Costa.



Bernardeschi has reportedly signed a five-year contract in Turin and according to reports from Italy, Juventus had beaten Real Madrid and Barcelona in the race to sign the Italian international who has 9 caps to his name.

