Swansea City reject improved Everton bid for Gylfi Sigurdsson

Swansea City have knocked back a second offer from Everton for leading playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson . The Icelandic footballer was left out the Swans' pre-season tour of the United States amid the uncertainty over his future.





Toffees boss Ronald Koeman has recruited as many as seven players in the transfer window including Wayne Rooney and Michael Keane, and he appears set to extend the club's spending spree beyond £100m.



The Merseyside outfit failed with an initial £40m bid for the 27-year-old earlier in the month, and according to Sky Sports News, they have been rebuffed with their second attempt of £45m.



Paul Clement's side are reluctant to lose their star performer this summer, and they are said to demand at least £50m in order to part ways with his services.



Sigurdsson won the Swans' Player of the Year award for the second year running after his 13 goals and nine assists helped the club preserve their Premier League status for yet another season.

