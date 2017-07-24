Newcastle United make final bid for Arsenal defender Gibbs

Newcastle United have informed Arsenal that they will not be increasing their final bid for out of favour England international defender Kieran Gibbs . Rafa Benitez 's side made an offer of £7.5 million for the left-back.





Gibbs, who has struggled for first-team football in recent seasons due to the impressive form of Nacho Monreal, has indicated that he would like to leave the Emirates in search of playing time and Newcastle United were amongst the teams interested.



West Bromwich Albion were long believed to be Gibbs' first choice should he leave Arsenal, however, yesterday WBA manager Tony Pulis told the press that he would not be increasing his most recent bid for the defender.



Newcastle United are reportedly looking for a new left-sided defender and have decided that Gibbs would be the best option



With Arsenal looking for around £10 million for the defender, there seems to still be some disagreement in valuation for the player.



Should Gibbs not make a move to Newcastle, it is understood that he is considering a loan move abroad, possibly to Italy or France.

