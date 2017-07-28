Neymar leaves Barcelona training after bust-up and cancels event in China

Neymar's move to PSG looked to have taken a step closer after he walked out of Barcelona's training session following a bust up with new boy Nelson Semedo and also cancelled an event with Chinese travel agent firm Ctrip, citing "transfer business".





Reports have been spreading like wildfire for the last two weeks linking Neymar with a move to PSG. A fee of £195 million was even reportedly agreed upon between the two clubs but many Neymar has continued to play for Barcelona during pre-season, even scoring the winner against Manchester United in the US.



However, the Daily Mail has now released an official report showing Neymar leaving Barcelona's training ground after a bust-up with new signing Nelson Semedo. Footage and pictures showed the pair throwing punches at each other after a 50/50 challenge before Javier Mascherano stepped in to break the fight up.



Neymar then left the training ground, tearing his bib while doing so.



Thereafter, Neymar's move to PSG received even more traction after he cancelled an event showing with Chinese travel agent Ctrip. The company then released a statement on their official Weibo account saying Neymar canceled the event because he was "busy with transfer business."



The events for the next few days will give a clearer indication of the possibility of Neymar moving to PSG despite many of his teammates and club president refuting the rumours.

