PSG plan to offer Angel di Maria in Neymar deal

Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to offer Argentine winger Angel di Maria in a proposed deal for Barcelona's Neymar this summer.

The Brazil international was recently seen confronting new teammate Nelson Semedo in training following a 50/50 challenge which did not go well with him.



As a result, speculation over his future has intensified with Diario AS claiming that Paris Saint-Germain could speed up their pursuit of Neymar.



The Catalan giants have held a long-term interest in Argentine winger Di Maria, and Les Parisiens would be willing to offer him as makeweight to lower Barcelona's valuation.



Barca are currently holding out for Neymar's £195m release clause, but Les Parisiens hope to negotiate a part-exchange deal in order to avoid paying taxes in excess of £62m.



The former French champions are likely to fall under the scrutiny of tax authorities for such a huge transfer with Barcelona likely to want the entire payment in one piece rather than in stages.



Neymar has remained mum over the situation in recent days, but he might have given a hint over the move after he cancelled a promotional event in China citing 'transfer business'.

