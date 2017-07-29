Pochettino downplays Ross Barkley links

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino downplayed rumours linking Ross Barkley to the club following Everton's confirmation that the England international wants to leave.

Barkley has been linked with a move away from Everton since the start of the transfer window and the news was confirmed by Ronald Koeman himself earlier this week. The Dutchman said that he was "100 percent" sure that Ross Barkley will leave.



He was also quoted by BBC as saying: "Ross told me at the end of the season he wanted another challenge. We made a good offer to him to sign a new contract, he declined that contract and told me that he is looking for a new challenge."



"It is really clear, I am looking to other players and that is my priority and not Ross, with respect. It is his decision."



Manchester United and Tottenham were immediately touted as frontrunners for the 23-year-old. However, Mauricio Pochettino has downplayed links between Barkley and Spurs.



Speaking ahead of Tottenham's pre-season match with Manchester City, Pochettino responded when asked about Ross Barkley by saying: "It’s the same as always. That is a rumour. We’ll see in the end if it’s a reality because we’ll see what happens, but it’s another rumour."



"We have different options. We’re working very hard to try to achieve our targets and we’ll see. It’s another rumour, like other players. I cannot confirm anything."



It remains to be seen if Pochettino is really uninterested in Ross Barkley but as it stands, Manchester United look to be in pole position to sign the Englishman.

