Fiorentina fail with bid for Liverpool winger

Serie A club Fiorentina have failed with a transfer approach to sign Liverpool outcast Lazar Markovic . The Serbia international impressed during his loan stint with Hull City in the second half of last season.

The 23-year-old is widely expected to end his stay at Anfield with manager Jurgen Klopp having given the greenlight for his sale.



Markovic spent the first half of the previous campaign on loan with Sporting where he was restricted to just six league appearances. As a result, he was recalled by the Reds' hierarchy, who opted to send him to Hull City on another temporary stint.



Markovic exhibited some of his best form with the Tigers where he notched two goals in 12 attempts but it was not sufficient to keep them in the top tier.



La Viola have been in talks with the Merseyside giants over the past week, but according to The Liverpool Echo, they have baulked at the £16m asking price for Markovic.



Former Hull City boss Marco Silva, currently at Watford, is also interested in the attacker, but the Reds will have to lower their valuation to cash in on his services.

