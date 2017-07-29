Juventus full-back set for Chelsea move?

Premier League holders Chelsea are making significant strides towards signing Alex Sandro with Antonio Conte prepared to pay a world-record fee for a defender.

The Brazil international has been constantly linked with a move to Stamford Bridge with Conte on the search for a new left wing-back who could compete with Marcos Alonso.



Sandro has settled as the first-choice wing-back over the past year at Juventus, and according to The Sun, the Blues are willing to pay a hefty sum in order to lure him from Turin.



Chelsea are said to have already failed with a couple of bids for Sandro, and they will now lodge a fresh £61m in order to do business with Juventus.



Benjamin Mendy is currently the world's most-expensive defender after having completed his switch to Manchester City from AS Monaco for £52m earlier this week.



Conte has already signed four players in Willy Caballero, Antonio Rudiger, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Alvaro Morata for a combined £130m, and he is prepared to go on a similar spree to bolster his squad further.

