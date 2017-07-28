Paul Pogba hints at Ibrahimovic return

Pogba has dropped a huge hint on Ibrahimovic's return to Manchester United after saying the Swede is still extremely influential in his time off the pitch due to injuries.

The 24-year-old had formed a good friendship with Ibrahimovic last season and the pair produced some magical moments on the pitch.



The Swede had a terrific debut season at the age of 35, scoring 28 goals in 42 games before suffering a serious knee injury against Anderlecht in the Europa League quarter-finals which cut his season short. Manchester United would later release Ibrahimovic after he was ruled out of action for the entire year.



However, Jose Mourinho had come on record to say that there is still a good chance he will return to United as his recovery has been going extremely well.



Paul Pogba also dropped a hint on the Swedish striker returning. Speaking to reporters in Washington, he was quoted by the Daily Mail as saying: "Obviously Zlatan is a leader, always a big leader. And he's still a big leader because he's still in the team, even [now] when he's not playing he's a leader outside of the pitch."



Ibrahimovic is currently undergoing rehabilitation at Manchester United's training ground Carrington and is using all the facilities available for his recovery. With United still only having two strikers in the form of Marcus Rashford and new signing Romelu Lukaku, Ibrahimovic could very well return at the turn of the year.

