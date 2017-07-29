Roma confirm Kostas Manolas will remain at the club

A whacky window for the Greek defender which almost saw him join Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg before not showing up for the medical, Kostas Manolas is now set to remain at Roma.

Last month, it was reported that Zenit and Roma had agreed on a £30 million fee for Manolas. However, the Greek defender no-showed the medical and put the entire move in jeopardy.



While it was initially thought that Manolas was waiting for an offer from Chelsea, it was later revealed that Manolas and Zenit could not agree on the currency of his wages. The 26-year-old wanted to be paid in Euros instead of the Russian ruble as the latter currency fell to its weakest level against the US dollar in January due to depreciating oil prices. Chelsea also later signed Manolas' teammate, Antonio Rüdiger.



Now, Roma's sporting director Monchi has confirmed that Manolas will stay at Roma.



Speaking at Hector Moreno's presentation, Monchi was quoted by Football Italia as saying: "Manolas will stay, and he’ll stay at Roma for a long time. If he intended to leave then he wouldn’t renew his contract, but that hasn’t happened and he’s happy to be here."



Manolas had a terrific season for Roma. winning 72 percent of aerial balls, making an average of two blocks per game and having an 87.75 percent passing accuracy. as Roma finished runners-up to Juventus in the Serie A.

