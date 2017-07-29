Barcelona set to request investigation against PSG over possible Neymar deal

The Catalan club will file a formal complaint against PSG should they fork out the €222 million required to sign Neymar on the grounds that the money will partially be from a separate entity.





According to Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are set to block Neymar's transfer to PSG by requesting UEFA to launch an investigation into the French club's finances should they actually fork out the €222 million required to trigger the Brazilian's release clause.



As per the report, Barcelona believe that if PSG do offer €222 million, not all of the transfer fee will be from the French club's funds but from a separate entity instead. That entity was not revealed but it could be from one of the many business partners of PSG's owner, Oryx Qatar Sports Investments. This would be a violation of the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules which are governed by UEFA and PSG would likely incur a hefty fine or a ban.



Furthermore, PSG already have a history of breaking the FFP rules, having done so with Manchester City in 2014 and paid a fine of €60 million.



However, the head of UEFA's club licensing committee Andrea Traverso confirmed that PSG wouldn't be breaking any rules for FFP and told Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport: "They are following the rules. Since they have huge income, they can act in the market."

