West Ham will refuse any Liverpool Lanzini approach

West Ham United will turn down any approach from Liverpool for Argentinian attacking midfielder Manuel Lanzini . The 24-year-old is highly regarded at The London Stadium and he is set to feature strongly for The Hammers in the upcoming campaign.





Slaven Bilic has strengthened his team considerably this summer, adding the likes of Joe Hart, Pablo Zabaleta and Javier Hernandez to the ranks at the London club.



After a disappointing start to their last Premier League campaign, West Ham missed out on a top half finish only on goal difference. Their transfer business so far suggests that they have much higher expectations this time around, with European qualification an ambition.



Manuel Lanzini will be beginning his third season with West Ham when they kick off against Manchester United on the opening weekend. The supporters liked what they saw of the midfielder during his initial loan spell, before flourishing after the departure of Dimitri Payet last season.



Those performances haven't gone unnoticed and Liverpool have shortlisted him as a potential replacement, should Philippe Coutinho complete a much talked about move to Barcelona.



The Evening Standard reports that West Ham are determined to keep hold of Lanzini and will refuse any approach from other parties. Their recent signings have shown real intent for the coming season and selling a talent such as Lanzini would send mixed messages to the fans with just two weeks until the new Premier League season begins.

