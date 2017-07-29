Inter Milan open to offers for Chelsea target

Inter Milan are open to the prospect of selling Italian winger Antonio Candreva this summer. The 30-year-old has emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea manager Antonio Conte .





Conte had previously worked alongside Candreva during his time with the Italian national side, and he is now prepared to lure him to Stamford Bridge where he could offer competition to the likes of Victor Moses and Pedro.



According to Calciomercato, the Nerazzurri could accept a fee of around £18m for Candreva this summer after he struggled to live up to his expectations last term.



Meanwhile, manager Luciano Spalletti is said to have his own personal reasons with the departure of Candreva likely to firm the club's stance in keeping Perisic.



Candreva is said to prefer staying on the right side of the attack rather than switching sides or playing through the middle, and this does not favour the Italian's style of play.



The Blues are currently dependent on Victor Moses for the right wing-back duties, and Candreva could be brought in to provide the added depth ahead of their Champions League return.

