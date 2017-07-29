Juventus general manager: Dybala 'won't be sold at any price

Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta has gone on record to say that Dybala will not be sold at any price this summer despite strong interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Following the departure of Dani Alves from Juventus, Dybala was strongly linked with a move to Barcelona and Real Madrid despite his agent saying that his client would remain at the Turin club and sign a new contract.



Real Madrid were believed to be interested in replacing James Rodriguez, who was sent on a two-year loan to Bayern Munich after failing to impress at the Bernabeu last season. Likewise, Barcelona's Arda Turan is also slated to leave the Camp Nou after some subpar performances and consistently struggling with injuries.



Dybala recently said in a filmed interview with Sky Sports Italia that he was happy at Juventus but did not entirely rule out a move to Barcelona. He was quoted saying: "If an offer does arrive, Juventus will tell me if they want me to leave or not. First, it depends on them, then on me. I am happy here."



"[However] When you read about interest from Barcelona, Real Madrid, and clubs of that caliber, it’s pleasing, because it means you have been doing good work."



However, Juventus general manager Beppe Marotta insisted that Dybala is not for sale. Speaking to Italian sports outlet Tuttosport, he said: "Paulo won’t be sold at any price. We’ve rejected so many offers for Dybala. When a player is happy to stay at Juve, he’ll stay for as long as he wants."



The 23-year-old Argentina international had a stellar season, scoring 19 goals and registering seven assists in 47 appearances, leading Juventus to the Serie A and Coppa Italia titles while also reaching the Champions League final.

